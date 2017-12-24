Celebrating life & the season of giving

IT was a joint birthday celebration of philanthropist Flora Chua Bangayan and her youngest daughter Sheree last December 11, 2017, but it was more than that: It was also a grand prelude to the season of giving.

Hob-nobbing with the chic crowd of Manila and guests from Davao City, Flora's high school classmates in Davao Chinese High School, the hardworking and ever-giving Batch '68, the celebration had the guests regaled by performers that are the celebrators favorites, that is Pilita Corrales, which surprisingly is the young Sheree's favorite -- at least that was what we were told, and Flora's favorite, the young Tony Labrusca of La Luna Sangre fame. Then there was the fashion show of Paul Cabral and Junjun Ablaza's creations.

The celebrators' family was there full force to celebrate with them, the amiable Enrique Bangayan with elder daughters Ruby and Tiffany, and only son Marvin Ryan.

Buddy Kublai Ponce Millan and I shared the VIP table with the Batch 68 ladies -- Estela Aquino, Dolores Tan, Felisa Wong, Catalina Chua, Emiliana Gan, and Erlinda Callaghan -- and couple Danny and Tess Rayos del Sol, the force behind ManilArt17.

As it was a celebration of giving, the party at the Isla Ballroom of Shangri-La Edsa served also as a fund-raiser for Davao City's House of Hope Foundation. Weeks before the party, Flora already flew to Davao to deliver some gifts for the children of the House of Hope. Her birthday was her way of introducing the charity foundation that takes care of poor children with cancer from all over Mindanao.

She also made the occasion to award artists and philanthropists of different genre whom she admires the most, that includes Davao's Kublai. Kublai was awarded along with writer Krip Yuson, the honoraryconsul of Angola and high-fashion philanthropist Helen Ong, gallery owner and director and chief curator of the Ateneo Art Gallery Richie Lerma, chef and culinary school owner Heny Sison, avant garde fashion designer Junjun Ablaza, furniture design artist Vito Selma, couturier Paul Cabral, and the illustrious Johnny Litton.

Spotted among the guests were Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Edwardo Bangayan, Atty, Kelvin Lester Lee and wife Dorothy Bangayan-Lee, the Honorary Consul to Guatemala Amelia R. Ablaza, the legendary financial whiz Jaime Laya, glass artist Ramon Orlina (I had a fan pose with him! Sorry, I couldn't help myself), and a lot more too many to recall.

It was indeed a night that will be remembered for years to come as art, generosity, friendship, and the heart were celebrated all in one night.