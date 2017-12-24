Yes, it's savory

I'VE been keeping an eye out for the opening of this place, it being just on the other end of our street. Thus, there we were last Friday night, over a week after it opened, ready to check out what El Savores Davao has to offer. (Yes, I know it's wrong Spanish grammar, but maybe El is a proper name? Who knows...).

Anyway, besides the grammar issues, their security guard is friendly.

El Savores is in a former residential structure along Surveyor Street near the corner of Jacinto Extension. (If you're coming from F. Torres, it's the kanto right before you see the Cocina sign). Turn right.

The upper level is El Savores, the lower level is Real Confections. So I asked the guard, "Saan ang may ulam?"

The smiling guard said we can choose where we want to settle down as while the Real Confections is the coffee shop, they still take orders for the restaurant, and vice versa. We opted for Real Confections because of the upholstered furnitures... expect some smoke here coming straight for the kitchen.

There were four of us and we decided to try as many.

Lechon Manok paksiw in banana leaves, Ribs of Nicko (with rice),Beef Sukiyaki and Prawns (rice bowl), Beef and chicken barbecue with egg wrap, pesto and pechay pasta, and a slice of Minckies cheesecake.

Winner hands down is Ribs of Nicko. We wanted another serving, except that we were stuffed. The lechon manok paksiw can do with more sauce in it, just as lechon paksiw has that lovely sauce to slurp. It was too dry, you could hardly taste the paksiw flavor. Although it had potential, just no sauce.

I liked the pasta too, and the beef and chicken barbecue with egg wrap. I have to complete the beef and chicken name because that is how you should eat it. Get a piece of the beef, chicken, and the egg wrap, dribble with the chili sauce, and munch, to get the full flavor of the food. The beef sukiyaki also can do with a bit more sauce.

But, over-all, the food is good and worth a try. The flavors are there. They just have to put the sauce to a dish that has to have sauce, like the sukiyaki and the paksiw.

There's a lot more in the menu, but we have ran out of tummy space, and so we could only afford to share one slice of cheescake among us, and it was good.

So, let's navigate to El Savores/Real Confections. From Jacinto Extension, go toward the directions of Bioessence (Circumferential Road), count three corners to the right after the church, turn right at the third corner, the restaurant is on your left right after the corner building. Bon appetit!