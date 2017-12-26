4 gift ideas for her

STILL can’t find the perfect gift for her? Fashion Nook has a few gift ideas guaranteed to make her extra happy once she gets hold of at least one of these “precious” stuff.

Bags

Definitely, bags are among the top suggestions for your ladylove, mom, sister, or any important woman in your life.

These are “special possessions” for a number of us, especially if these are the designer ones. There’s Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, Chanel, Hermes, and many more but no, don’t get me wrong! While these names ringdollars, there are shops that offer them at lower prices.

Simpulse Collection, a reliable go-to shop for authentic branded bags, can surely make your precious one dancing in cloud nine. There, you can choose from a wide selection of used bags but still looks good as new.

These second-hand bags can be bought from P20,000, while the brandnew are sold from P30,000 to P50,000 depending on that brand.

Simpulse Collection is located at Door 8, Plaza del Carmen Building, Loyola Street, Obrero, Davao City. You may contact its accommodating owner Kristine Gales at 09177034848.

Shoes

If you are on a tight budget, you don’t have to worry about it! You don’t always have to spend so much to put a smile on her face.

Shoes are a girl’s bestfriend, too, especially now that OOTDs are so “in.”

If you are planning to buy her a pair, make sure that it is not only fashionable, but comfortable as well.

HÈLINE Shoes can provide both of these requirements, plus affordability.

Its owner, Hazel Cristine C. Yusico, creates designs that she herself will fall inlove with.

You can buy her works at a starting price of P650.

The shoe store is located at Cube Bazaar, 3rd Floor, Abreeza Mall, Davao City. You may also search for its Facebook page, HÈLINE Shoes, and contact their mobile number, 09566009105.

Beauty treat

Feeling and looking beautiful are two of the things that I personally like to happen all the time. I must admit, though, that there are times when I don’t feel beautiful at all! Call me vain, but there are really instances when I don’t like to see myself in the mirror.

In times like this, I seek the magic touch of a beauty center. You, too, can arrange a beauty treat for your special woman!

Personally, I recommend Aqua Diamond Oxygen Lighting and Lifting System (A-DOLLS) since it is safe for all skin types. I have sensitive skin, so, I am picky when it comes to facial treatments.

This particular beauty secret is available at Bloom Facial Slimming Spa at P2,500 per session. I assure you, her glow can never be denied right after the treatment!

You may visit them at C5 Dormitel Building, Roxas Avenue, Davao City. You may likewise check their Facebook page for the complete list of other services and arrange an appointment.

Hair fix

It may sound passé, but I have always been a believer of hair being a crowning glory, especially among women.

Gifting her with a day in the parlor to have her hair fixed could be a perfect one. She may try having a balayage color or go for a keratin treatment.

You may check with HD Salon or Pink & Gold Salon about these services. Both of them have their respective Facebook pages.

Merry Christmas, everyone! Let’s continue to spread love this holiday season.

Shoutout to my ever-supportive and loving husband, Sonny Boy. Lablab!

*****

If you have special events and fashion tips to share, or just want to discuss about any fashion-related concerns with me, you are always free to reach me at mendoza.jennygrace@gmail.com.