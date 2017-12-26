Davao HRSMA on their year-end milestone

MEMBERS of Davao Hotels and Resorts Sales and Marketing Association (HRSMA) spend the holiday at the beautiful Island Buenavista to celebrate the season and their continued growth as a professional tourism organization. Davao’s esteemed sales and marketing professionals came together to a ‘Caribbean Vibes’ themed island festivity. Members and guests were enjoined to engage with fellow members, past to present, and express admiration to past presidents who continue to support them in their activities. Among the invited guests were pioneers Roxan Obregon and Gina May Aranda who each shared their years’ worth of experience in the industry.

The year-end gathering highlighted the association’s accomplishments for 2017 starting with its first quarter induction of officers to joint courtesy calls, quarter assemblies and synergies with the local government in boosting tourism campaigns and promotions. A new set of officers has also been selected as follows: Jennifer Romero, President; Thea Dimaano, Vice President; Eva Ces Gamalong, Secretary; Katherine Dizon, Treasurer; Katrina Lozano, Auditor; Jessica Segura and Brenda Ocampo, Public Relations Officers; Justin Abrenica and Chatty So, Membership Officers; Jennyflor Lopez and Christian Panimdim, Ways and Means Officers.

Re-elected President Jennifer Romero could not reiterate more the Vision, Mission and Core Values of the association. Their Vision – HRSMA advocates closer unity and camaraderie among sales and marketing peers to support tourism initiatives amongst stakeholders for sustainable revenue growth and advancement in the Davao region. Their Mission – HRSMA seeks to provide a forum for discussion of issues and matters of common interest to hotels and resorts and the industry at large; HRSMA is dedicated to develop its members into becoming globally competitive individuals through capacity enhancement training programs on sales and marketing trends and strategies.

Their tagline ‘Where Perseverance Meets Passion… G.R.I.T.” embodies the core values that they strive to uphold as passionate people in the hotel industry – Growth, to be in a constant quest for excellence; Resilience, for resilient people are people whose outlook enables them to soldier on despite changing course; Integrity, for a moral compass that does not waver in the sales and marketing business; and Tenacity, the ability to be persistent with their goals.

All aboard the Buenavista ferry, the members ended their island tour with a raffle of items and a fun gift-giving for the holidays. The Island Buenavista is an exclusive island resort in Samal that’s thriving with lush tropical vegetation. The four-hectare paradise features the crystal clear waters of the Davao Gulf, an abundant marine life and a magnificent sunset. Truly a haven to its guests, the place is rented out as a whole to one group at a given time so they can enjoy the personalized service and utmost comfort of a private island getaway.