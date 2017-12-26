The world through a glass window

WE LIVE in a world filled with beauty and adventure. With eyes opened, we see its wonders through the glass window.

Ever wondered how it feels to travel to a different country every week? For the past few months I braved through storms, turbulences, and unending jet lags but it was all worth it.

It's the eighteenth of December, I am again transported to another place- London.

As I opened my window and I saw an array of houses built just like those in Harry Potter. It made me excited to go out and explore.

I set out on a rainy weather not knowing where to go. Finally hopping on a train to the Picadilly Station, I noticed people in different colors and sizes fitting in that tiny space. Some were too loud, the others quiet, and the rest brazen thinking they are better than the rest. Suddenly, I glanced at them and smiled. In the cramped up train, I learned the value of tolerance.

The next day, I set out to amazing Spain.

The weather was too cold to bear but the colors were too wonderful to ignore. I shopped at Plaza Mayor in Madrid and bought some chocolates for my son. As I looked around, I noticed a family filled with smiles and laughter. "Provecho, food is best shared with the family," the father said as they devoured their sumptuous food. Life is better around people who matter. We are bombarded by unnecessary relationships that cripple us. All for the sake of not being judged we sacrifice quality. Cut some people off your life, those who are genuine will always stick along.

From the cold weather, I was welcomed by the warmth of Tanzania.

In the southern part of Africa lies a quaint and provincial town called Kilimanjaro. For them, life isn't all about material things and money. The locals feast every night with good food and a merry dance. As I ate in an outdoor restaurant with my crew, I was in awe by the beauty of nature. The stars were ever glistening and the music was soothing. We stood up and danced to the joy of it. There I learned that happiness is found in the simplest things.

The next stop was Bangkok.

Roaming around the busy streets, I looked for the best place to shop. Along the way, I munched on a plate of mango sticky rice and went to Chatuchak Market. I shopped, enjoyed a good massage and wrote my thoughts in paper. As I gaze unto my reflection outside the building, I realized in life, it doesn’t hurt to do what you love and love what you do.

Two days after, I was brought to the city of love. As I opened my hotel window in Paris, a trickle of snow fell in front of me.

There, I was reminded of God's love. Despite everything we have been through, His love for us remained pure and white as snow. All these years, I ascertained love can only be strengthened by faith. And faith, through the tides of time.

Finally, I came home to Doha with my mind filled with wisdom enough to equip me for the coming days. With all my humility, I offered my unending gratitude to God. Being in different countries not only opened my eyes to diversity. It made me well learned and more importantly, whole.

As I travel the world, I witnessed the beauty of life. It was God's creation rolled into one packed with vision, wisdom, character and faith. Such can only be seen with open eyes, one glass window at a time.