Fruits to display on your table on New Year's Eve

There is this superstitious belief of Filipinos that displaying round fruits on the table on New Year's Eve will bring good luck in wealth to one's family. This belief that became a tradition as time passes by is said to be brought by Chinese thousands of years back.

I'm writing this not to let you believe that having these fruits on your table on New Year's Eve will make you rich in an instant, without any more working for that slippery moolah.

But it's up to you to believe these words from the elderlies who happen to be not that rich themselves.

1. Durian - this fruit is said to invite good fortune in your house for the forthcoming year. Its thorns are said to be the fortune that goes everywhere where the fruit's thorns are pointing.

2. Rambutan - Do not underestimate this small fruit with curly hair. The fruit is said to bring good luck, especially to those who are balding. Rambutan will ward away evil spirits that make your head entirely bald. This fruit are very in-demand during New Year, find it at the houses of people who are balding and surely you'll find one, because of this belief.

3. Santol - With its first syllable alone, San, this fruit is said to bring peace and harmony among the residents of the house. There will be no evil spirits that will make the household in disharmony as a saint or saints will stay in the houses displaying this fruits on their table on the New Year.

4. Calamansi - This innocent-looking but face-wrenching citrus fruit is a very strong deterrent to evil spirits from entering one's house. Elderies said that its smell alone can already ward away bad luck or evil spirits. So never miss this one on your table.

5. Mangosteen - This fruit is naturally very expensive during the New Year, but don't fret over your money when buying this fruit as the benefit will surely surpass the disadvantage it will bring. Mangosteen, as we, Pinoys, know, is the queen of all fruits and the durian is the king. The king needs a queen to be able to succeed in reigning a kingdom. As the saying goes, behind a successful man there's always a woman. So durian, as the old people say, will only bring good luck if it is accompanied by its queen, the mangosteen.

I know you need 13 fruits to be able to bring good fortune at home, but unfortunately, I forgot the other eight fruits and what my lolas and lolos told me about them. So better yet, ask your lolas and lolos too, of the other eight. They might know about them and for what good will they bring this new year. And please share them, too, with us.

(Note: These are not scientifically proven, so don't blame me if you won't get rich come 2018 even if you have displayed all the 13 "lucky" fruits on your table this New Year's eve.)

Happy New Year, everyone!