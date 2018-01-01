Know more about the Pantone Color of the Year

IT IS our year, purple lovers!

In the world of fashion and design, Pantone Color of the Year is among the things that is being looked forward to every year. The Pantone Color Institute gives this forecast to guide companies in developing their brand identity and products.

For 2018, the group identified “ultra violet” as the newest global color trend. This replaces 2017’s “greenery” which represents the color at the start of spring: a combination of “fresh and zesty” yellow-green.

For this year, ultra violet, or what the Pantone website describes as “enigmatic purple,” is said to symbolize the “mysteries of the cosmos.” This means that something mysterious lies ahead, something is yet to be discovered.

Pantone Color Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman noted that “We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination. It is this kind of creative inspiration that is indigenous to PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet, a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level.”

My being a fan of anything purple can never be denied. In fact, I named my only daughter “Purple.” So, when it was announced that a purple shade is this year’s Pantone color, I got excited as upcoming designs would surely have a touch of it.

More than the relaxing effect of the color on me, there is a lot of exciting things about it that might just make every purple lover fall for it even more.

What does purple really signify? Here are some I have gathered:

Power. Purple is associated with the royals, the people in power.

Accordingly, this hue was relatively expensive to produce, especially during the ancient era. History tells that the Egyptians used mulberries to achieve it, while the Romans opted for bilberries.

It was further explained that with the “price” it entailed, only the rulers could afford it.

One report also revealed that Queen Elizabeth I only allowed close members of the family to use the color.

Complex and contemplative. As what Pantone Color Institute has discussed, this shade represents the cosmos. The purplish night sky suggests that the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead are limitless.

Time. Color psychology suggests that the violet people are considered to be experts in time management. Therefore, they tend to do more than the others. And yes, that is the reason why they are all over the place.

Achievement. With the innate creativity of those who love purple, they are said to achieve more especially that they see things differently from how others do.

Spiritual. The purple lovers are accordingly spiritual in nature. This makes them capable to communicate with their deepest thoughts.

To all the purple lovers out there, let us look forward to more ultra violet pieces in the fashion and design industry this year!

###

If you have special events and fashion tips to share, or just want to discuss about any fashion-related concerns with me, you are always free to reach me at mendoza.jennygrace@gmail.com.