Apo Ni Lola: 18 years of completing Davao experience

IF YOU want a taste of Davao City, there is no better place to go but at Apo Ni Lola Durian Delicacies.

This famous durian by-products producer has been the favorite pasalubong center here for years because of its delicious and tasty durian candies and tarts.

For someone who is not a fan of durian, it is but a mystery how Apo Ni Lola can make one eat the fruit's by-products.

Some of the store’s fave picks apart from the durian candies mixed with various flavors, are Durian Hopia, Durian Ice Cream, Durian Otap and Durian Spread.

This March, in time for the month-long celebration of Araw Ng Dabaw, the enterprise is also celebrating its 18th anniversary with a basketful of surprises and promos to all its customers.

“We prepared promos and deals for our customers, these are offered weekly and month-long. Consider all these as our contribution to help promote Davao City and further boost our tourism here, especially this Araw Ng Dabaw,” Imee Marie Añabesa-Acopiado, the company’s operations manager, said.

Its anniversary promos and activities include the Anniversarap Online Flat Lay photo contest and various Apo Ni Lola products and merchandise freebies.

“Based on our experience, March is an exciting month of the year because we are expecting a lot of tourists and customers especially that it’s Araw Ng Dabaw. We also prepared for our supply this month and the rest of the year because we know a huge volume of tourists are in the city,” she said.

Acopiado said, in an average, some 40 batches of durian candies are being sold a day. One batch is equivalent to a total of 120 packs of candies. The figure doubles during peak season.

Meanwhile, she emphasized that this month they are pushing for the durian spread.

“We promote it (durian spread) not solely for selling purpose but more because for every spread sold, P5 of it will be donated to Mindanao Burn Center (March 1-31). We hope people will support us for this so we can help those in need," she said.

The Mindanao Burn Center has been the company’s beneficiary for almost two years.

On its commitment to continuously innovate, Apo Ni Lola will launch this year more products out of durian that are yet to be announced.

Acopiado said that their boss, Arnel Raakin, is up for more exciting products. They are also bent to open additional stores in the city soon.

The company’s latest durian innovation is its Durian Otap which was launched during last year’s Kadayawan festival.

“We thank everyone for their solid support for 18 years, we hope to still be with you for more years as we promise that with Apo Ni Lola we will complete your Davao experience,” she said.