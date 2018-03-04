Stay at Homitori for Araw Ng Dabaw

ENJOY and make your Araw ng Dabaw 2018 more memorable with Homitori Davao, which offers affordable room rates for as low as P210 per day with free breakfast.

Homitori has facilities like common TV area, laundry space, dining area, and free Wifi access at hotspot zones. It has a separate building for boys and ladies with centralized air conditioned rooms. All rooms are well equipped with clean room amenities and are furnished with bunk beds, individual lockers, writing desks, and chairs.

Homitori offers the standard amenities and with a very hospitable staff.

Guests are secured by 24-hour front desk officer and CCTV surveillance cameras strategically placed throughout the dormitory.

There is also a wide, spacious parking space for visitors. Guests can also enjoy tasty sweets, light snacks, and drinks at the Bodegera Café at the ground floor.

Homitori Davao is located on F. Bangoy Street, Corner Sta. Ana Avenue, Davao City. The dormitory's location makes it accessible to numerous business and commercial areas, shopping malls, city squares, dining restaurants, and entertainment districts. It is also accessible via private or public transportation. (PR)