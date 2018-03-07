More fun in the Philippines’ southern islands!

INDEED, these are exciting times for Mindanao. With all eyes focused on the south of the country, the Department of Tourism is taking advantage of the attention by launching a new campaign — Go South Philippine Islands.

“The Go South Philippine Islands Campaign is a strategic marketing campaign of all regions in Mindanao to be able to have a stronger and unified voice for the whole island to be one tourism destination. This is emanating from the Mindanao Communication Plan which was the program’s primary aim: to establish the Mindanao Land Connectivity, Mindanao Air connectivity and the Mindanao Mice Program,” said DOT Assistant Secretary Eden David.

Last October 2016, DOT Secretary Wanda Tulfo Teo launched and signed the Memorandum of Agreement with TIEZA and Mindanao Development Authority to initiate and pave the way for enhancing Mindanao connectivity via land and air. Thus, improving the accessibility of Mindanao tourism destinations.

Pursuing continuity of the program, the Mindanao regional directors convened and developed One Mindanao Tourism campaign. The result was enhanced as Go South Philippine Islands Campaign.

Coincidentally, the Go South campaign aligns with the Secretary's former Tourism banner magazine in early 2005, the Go South Magazine, which promoted Davao Region's tourism industry.

Go South Philippines is designed to complement the marketing efforts of the Department of Tourism nationwide.

Recently, the Secretary with the DOT team launched the Go South Philippines Campaign here in Davao!

David said that the campaign is a new, fresh articulation of the attributes of travel and the pinning of Mindanao tourism brand values such as fun, exotic and authentic. “Go” is a universal word that is understood by local and international travelers.

“Go South campaign fits the personality of our target market niche — the millennials, the younger generation who now has the capacity to travel, who loves fast-paced adventurous, one click action-packed life,” she said.

“Go South!” is Mindanao’s new YOLO message that will influence everyone to go beyond their boundaries and try new, unique experiences—Go Surf in Siargao! Go Rafting in CDO! Go Dive in Talicud Samal and Camiguin, Go Sky Dive in Dipolog, Go Culture in Sox, Go Regatta in Zamboanga, Go Durian in Davao, Go Tuna in Gensan, Go swim in Mati and Surigao and many more!

With Mindanao receiving about 38% of domestic tourists aged 15 to 24 years old, the Go South campaign will be intensive on social media.

“We are going to curate the community with its existing habit of producing high-quality, social-media photos that represent the best in Mindanao, from landscapes to expression of culture.”

Go South will bring promotion of Mindanao destinations to greater heights. It will be launched all throughout Mindanao on the first quarter of 2018.

The Go South Philippine Islands will also be the banner campaign to be adopted by the Go Mindanao Bus. The grand launch will be in May 2018. During the maiden trip, wherein 30 buses will be plying from Manila, the Go Mindanao bus will bring foreign tourists, social media influencers, international and local media, and national tour operators to Cagayan de Oro all the way to Davao.

Go South Philippine Islands!

