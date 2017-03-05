More fighter jets for PAF

MORE fighter jets will be added to the roster of recently acquired FA-50 that took flight Friday, February 24, at the old airport in Sasa, a military official said.

Tactical Operations Group (TOG)-Davao commander Lieutenant Colonel John Ritchie Pabilona, during the AFP-PNP Press Forum last Wednesday, March 1, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, said the government plans to hand over more FA-50 fighter jets to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) before the year ends.

PAF spokesperson Colonel Antonio Francisco disclosed that six more fighter jets are needed to complete the squadron of PAF.

Currently, there are six fighter jets in the Philippine Air Force. Two brand new FA-50s that were delivered last February 22, 2016 to Clark Air Base, Pampanga.

Fransisco noted the possession of FA-50s would add to the growing morale of PAF.

According to the AFP, the FA-50s will greatly add to the strength of the army in combating local terrorist groups in Central Mindanao.

The FA-50 has the capability to be equipped with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

Prior to the arrival of the two new jets, PAF had zero fighter jet capability after its US-designed F-5 fighters were retired in 2005.