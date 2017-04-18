Davao Life is Here logo winner feted

ROSCH Patricio was awarded as the winner of the Davao Life is Here logo making contest on Monday, April 17 during the weekly flag ceremony.

Patricio is an illustrator working under Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

He said he had been an illustrator since 2012 but this was the first time he joined the contest.

"Masaya pero unexpected talaga kasi alam ko na maraming sumali na maganda talaga, kasi nakita ko yung ibang entries (It’s overwhelming but unexpected because I saw the other entries and they’re good)," Patricio said.

Patricio's design featured Davao's leading icons, the Philippine Eagle, Mt. Apo, the indigenous people, Durian, and Waling-Waling.

He said he just depicted what is most popular in Davao City.

"Kung ano ang nakita ko na talagang sikat sa Davao yung Eagle, Mt. Apo at lahat nilagay ko sa icon (I put the most famous icons in Davao like the Eagle and Mt. Apo)," he said.

In a statement, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said the winning logo was a standout, noting it perfectly captured the spirit and vision of Davao as a city of life, diversity, harmony, and unity.

"It represents what Davao City is all about and what Dabawenyos aspire for. The message is striking but the same, simple, life, diversity, and harmony, and unity," Duterte-Carpio said.

Ariel Encinas placed second and bagged P30,000 cash, as third-placer Reneboy Chona bagged P20,000 cash. Both also received their plaques of recognition on Monday.