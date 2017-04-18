Fire razes 30 houses

AROUND 30 houses were razed by a fire at Purok 6, Mabini Extension, Barangay 76-A Bucana, Davao City on Monday, April 17.

In a span of 30 minutes, the fire, which broke out around 4 p.m., immediately burned down the houses that were composed of light and combustible materials.

According to the initial investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bangoy Fire Station, the huge fire razed close to three dozen houses.

Investigation of the cause of fire is still ongoing and authorities could not yet disclose whether it was electrical-related.

The fire also caused heavy traffic leading to Mabini Extension.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Social Services and Development Office began conducting validation for affected residents and provided the victims with food packs and sleeping materials. They are temporarily evacuated in Barangay 31-D.

The BFP has not yet declared fire out as of Monday evening.

SunStar Davao tried to contact the BFP officials but they could not be reached.