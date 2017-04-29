3 hurt, several buildings damaged in Sarangani earthquake

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- Three people, including a pregnant woman, were injured while several buildings were damaged due to the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Sarangani province at 4:23 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Ken Dollar Pontilar, staff of the Sarangani Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the injured victims were identified as Edilberto Corporal, 55, and Everly Dala, 16, of Barangay Poblacion; and Leo Remollo, 56, of Barangay Calabanit in the town of Glan, Sarangani.

Corporal, who was driving a motorcycle, was reportedly hit by rolling stones from a nearby hill during the quake, Pontilar said.

Nine-months pregnant Dala, fell from a vehicle while evacuating from their community in Purok Riverside in Poblacion, while Remollo was hit by a motorcycle while fleeing from their village.

The three victims were rushed to the Glan Municipal Hospital for treatment, Pontilar said, adding that “Dala had been transferred to another hospital in GenSan (General Santos City) due to her delicate condition”.

Citing their initial assessment, Pontilar said at least three houses, a private warehouse and five government structures were damaged during the quake.

The three houses, situated at the Pacman Village in Barangay Tango, suffered major cracks on the walls and ceiling, and were declared by provincial government engineers as unsafe for dwelling.

The Glan seaport was destroyed while the newly-completed office of the Philippine Ports Authority, municipal hall building, municipal hospital building, municipal police station building and a Pepsi warehouse sustained damages.

In Malapatan town, Pontilar said a still undetermined number of houses were reported to have been damaged due to the quake.

He said the local government reported that four fish-aggregating devices or "payaos" and 10 fishnets owned by local fishermen were “lost at sea” as a result of the quake.

A report released by the Office of Civil Defense said a resident in Maitum, Sarangani was treated for hypertension while two residents in Lake Sebu town in South Cotabato also suffered minor injuries.

Malacañang issued a statement on Saturday urging affected residents to

"stay calm and yet remain vigilant and alert" for possible aftershocks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the quake, which was tectonic in origin, was at 53 kilometers southwest of Sarangani with a depth of 57 kilometers.

As of 6:26 p.m., Saturday, Phivolcs recorded at least 19 aftershocks in Sarangani and eight aftershocks in General Santos City.

Intensity VI was recorded in General Santos City; Sarangani, Davao Occidental; and Glan, Sarangani, the Phivolcs said.

Intensity V in Koronadal City; Santa Maria, Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino and Balut Island, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, Lake Sebu, Sto. Nino and Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Malapatan and Palimbag, Sultan Kudarat; and Kiamba, Sarangani.

Intensity IV in Davao City; Cotabato City; Zamboanga City; Isabela City; Tacurong City; while Intensity III was felt in Cagayan De Oro City; Maramag and Quezon, Bukidnon; Valencia City; Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat; and Nabunturan, Compostela Valley.

Intensity II in Kidapawan City; Kabacan, Cotabato; Digos City; Gingoog City; Iligan City; Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon; Matalam, North Cotobato

Intensity I- Kalilangan, Bukidnon; and Burgos, Surigao del Norte.

The Philippines lies along Pacific Ring of Fire, where seismic and volcanic activities frequently occur. (PNA/SunStar Philippines)