Davao City mayor creates Kadayawan 2017 committees

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio issued an executive order creating the executive committee and sub-committees for the 2017 Kadayawan sa Davao Festival.

In executive order (EO) 22 of 2017 signed last May 3, Duterte-Carpio ordered the creation of the 2017 Kadayawan Executive Committee (execom).

Based on the EO, Duterte-Carpio will sit as the chairperson of the execom while city administrator Zuleika Lopez will take over in her absence.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce President, Captain Ronald Go was designated as the co-chairperson and Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte will sit as the vice-chairperson of the committee.

The execom will be composed of another seven members, namely, chair of committee of tourism and beautification, Al Ryan Alejandre, city mayor’s office chief of staff, lawyer Raul Nadela, Assistant City Administrator for Administration, lawyer Tristan Dwight Domingo, City Tourism Officer Regina Rosa Tecson, City Accountant’s Office Vingelin Bajan, City Budget Officer, Ermilinda Gallego, and Private sector representative Gene Bangayan.

The execom is mandated to plan and ensure the smooth coordination of programs, events and activities in connection with the celebration of the Festival.

It is also tasked to encourage greater private sector participation in the staging of all events and sub-activities and identify persons or entities from the sector to form festival sub-committees.

The execom will also promote the Kadayawan Festival, both locally and internationally, through various media outlets to ensure optimal participation of visitors and tourists.

The committee is also tasked to find ways and means to support the effective implementation of programs, events, and activities during the celebration.

Section 3 of the executive order also named the specific subcommittee heads for the technical and administrative support.

All operating expenses, including the incidental expenses relative to the services rendered by the members of the committees and other personnel in addition to their duties and responsibilities and for the work beyond office hours, shall be chargeable against the funds of the city government of Davao, budgetary allocation of the City Tourism Operations Office, and private sector sponsorships, subject to the usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations.