Advisory: No water in Davao City on May 11-12

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) on Tuesday, May 10, bared four sets of water service interruption that will affect several areas in the city.

The first set will be on Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. affecting Puroks 1, 4, and 11 in Barangay Lacson, Calinan.

The water service interruption is needed for the mainline improvement work at Purok 1 in Barangay Lacson, Calinan District. Once completed, the project will allow accommodation of additional water service connections.

Second set will be from 8 p.m., Thursday, May 11, until 6 a.m., Friday, May 12, affecting all areas served by the Panacan Water Supply System, specifically Vicente Pichon Subd., Mahayahay Settlers, Airview Heights, Suha Vill., Mercedes Vill., San Lorenzo Ruiz Vill., BAT Compound, Cabayugan, Nelia Ville Subd., Landmark Vill. II, Dona Socorro Vill., Bayview Vill., Dona Caridad Subd., De Guzman Vill., Delbros Vill., PMPC Vill., San Miguel Vill., EMMA Vill., Sunrise Vill., Celedonia Vill., Don Ramon Vill., Benjamin Hills, Veterans Vill., St. Michael Vill., Pizarro Vill., Dona Mercedes Vill., Malupiha Homeowners Association, Dona Consuelo Vill.

Also affected in the second set of water interruption are Luzville Subd., Sarmiento Subd., Bugac-Ilang, Amparo Vill., Upper Manggahan, Manggahan Vill., Cal Vill., Pena Vill., Vicente Gloria Compound, SAPAHA, Emiville Homes Subd., Panacan Relocation, Brgy. Panacan, Ilang, Bunawan, Mahayag, Tibungco and Lasang, Tibungco Public Market, Tambongon, Sto. Nino Awad, Sto. Nino Hudson, Sagrada, St. John, San Jose Village, San Juan, San Antonio Village, RUC XI Panacan, Camp Panacan, Purok Bangoy, Inabangga, Muslim Vill., Central Ilang, Panacan Valley, and Budbud Bunawan.

Third set is from 8 p.m. of May 11, 2017 until 3 a.m. of May 12, 2017 affecting Purok 6 and D'Leonor Inland Resort in Barangay Communal. The schedule is separate from the existing rotational water supply schedule in Cabantian.

Both second and third sets of water service interruption are needed for the installation of valve at Panacan Production Well (PW) No. 1 and for the mainline improvement work from Panacan PW No. 1 to Purok 6 in Barangay Communal.

Once completed, the project is expected to increase water pressure in Purok 6, Barangay Communal.

Fourth set will be on May 12, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. affecting Matina Pangi (from Matina Crossing to junction of Sitio Toril road), Samantha Homes Subd., Orange Grove Subd., Puroks 4A and 4B of Matina Pangi, Grace Park Subd., Asico Vill., Nuestra Señora Dela Salvacion Vill. (NSDS Vill.), San Isidro Vill., Tinago Drive, Km. 5, Mahayahay, and Guadalupe Vill. This water service interruption is needed for the mainline improvement work at Iñigo Subd. in Matina Pangi. Once completed, the project will allow for accommodation of additional water service connections.

The DCWD management asked for the understanding and cooperation of the affected customers, advising them to store enough water prior to the scheduled water interruptions. Water supply may be restored earlier if work goes smoothly or later if unforeseen problems arise.

The public may visit DCWD website and official Facebook page or call the Central Information Unit/Call Center through the 24-hour hotline 297-DCWD (3293) and press “1” on their phone dial for the latest daily water updates.

Contact 0927-7988966, 0925-5113293, and 0908-4410653 for other updates, complaints, queries, and matters pertaining to DCWD services. (WCA)