Davao City under red alert, lock down after Marawi encounter

DAVAO City has been placed under red alert and lock down following the clash in Marawi City on Tuesday, May 23, where two soldiers and one policeman were reported killed, while 12 others were injured.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday dawn, May 24, said they will put more security forces on the ground and on the coastal areas, aside from the extensive and thorough search of vehicles and personalities.

"Gina-advise namo tong mga gikan sa gawas kon walay importanting business dri sulod sa Davao City, dili nalang usa sila mo biyahe dri sulod sa Davao City kay mahassle sila sa checkpoint nato. (We advise the public, if not necessary, not to visit Davao City yet to avoid the hassle of checkpoints), which will be more extensive and thorough search of vehicles and personalities," the mayor said.

Task Force Davao, Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines units are now on the process of planning on the implementation of the martial law, Duterte-Carpio said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night, May 23, has declared martial law in Mindanao after a clash erupted between the government forces and members of Maute terror group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a press conference in Moscow, Russia, announced that the Chief Executive called him to disseminate to the public his decision to declare Martial law in the entire beleagured region.

“The President has called me and asked me to announce that as of 10 p.m., Manila time, he has already declared Martial law to the entire island of Mindanao,” Abella said.

Abella said the declaration of one-man rule in Mindanao will last for 60 days.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Duterte will be cutting short his trip to Russia, stressing that the Chief Executive feels “that he is needed in Manila as soon as possible.”

“The physical presence of the President is needed in the Philippines. That is the President’s assessment. And his priority is always the protection and of each of every Filipino,” he added. (Pia Noreen Bilar/With Nicko Tubo/And Ruth Abbey Gita/SunStar Philippines)