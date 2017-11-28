Factory overseer jailed for mauling female worker

CHARGES were already filed against the man seen in a video mauling a female worker, the video of which has since gone viral in social media.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director Police Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum said they identified the suspect as Ryan Rebucas Ma, 36. He added that the case of physical injury was filed before the court against him on Monday afternoon, November 27.

"The case was already handled by Sasa Police Station wherein the suspect, Ryan Rebucas Ma is already in police custody and a case of physical injuries was already filed against him," Tagum said.

Based on the police report from Sasa Police Station, the incident happened on November 25 at 2:30 p.m. where the complainant identified as Jessa Mae Cañete, 20, and a factory worker at Volga Oil Company and a resident of Purok 25 Molupya, Malagamot in Panacan reported the incident to their office and sought for police assistance against Ma, a company driver and resident of Malagamot, Panacan.

The report said that Ma interrupted Cañete and her colleagues' conversation, while they were busy sorting out items in boxes. The suspect then "stated lewd, profane and insulting words to the complainant which resulted to the heated argument between the two."

"Ma lost his temper and smashed his cellphone directly into the victim's face, and indiscriminately beat and mauled her," the report said.

The close-circuit television (CCTV) footage, which was uploaded by the Cañete on Sunday November 26, garnered around four million views with more than 26,000 reactions and over 82,000 shares on Facebook.

In her version, she said that initially, she was approached and asked by him, with a raised voice, why his brothers failed to report to work on that day and she answered that she doesn't know, which triggered the incident.

"Sa una pa lng jud daku na kaau na sya'g kasuko sakua ky nakapasulod ko skng kuya sa Trabahuan unya karun mao nani ! naabot njud ang adlaw kung ge unsa ko niya pagtrato, mura sya'g nka Trato ug Iro nga Dili lang kay SIPA, TADYAK, TUOK, LAPARO ug SUMBAG akong nasinati Tungod ra kuno sa sa sge mig Tabi wyl nag trabaho (He has been holding a grudge against me because I was able to let my older brother work in the same company. He treated me like an animal. I suffered physical abuse from him just because I was chatting with my workmate)," she said on her Facebook post.

The role of Ma in the factory was not stated, but it appears from the video that he holds a higher position than the work hands in the video.

In Canete's post, she wrote: "Dili na mao ang tag iya anang Kumpanyaha Trabahante rpud na siya (He is not a company owner. He is a worker like us.)