Bodies of 36 call center agents retrieved from NCCC mall

THE Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirmed that the remains of the 36 call center agents were already retrieved Monday morning, Dec. 25, inside the burned NCCC mall.

The BFP said the bodies were found just a few steps before the stairs going to mall's lobby, contrary to earlier claims that they were trapped in a restroom.

The remains are now at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

Meanwhile, through DNA tests on families, the first body retrieved last December 24, 2017, was identified by NBI forensics experts as that of Jeffrey Sismar.

The fatal fire incident, which gutted the four-storey New City Commercial Center (NCCC) Mall of Davao located in Maa, Davao City, started around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, and was declared fire out at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, December 24. (SAE/SunStar Davao)