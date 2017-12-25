Davao City now under state of calamity

THE Davao City Council on Monday, December 25, declared the city under a state of calamity and authorized Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to use the remaining P83.4-million Quick Response Fund (QRF) from the city’s 30 percent Disaster Risk Reduction Management fund.

Duterte-Carpio said there are 18,603 families in 25 barangays affected by flood in Davao City when Davao River overflowed in several barangays from Buda village down to the city proper.

The mayor said the money will be used for financial assistance, relief operations on December 23, 24, 25 and December 30 and 31, and the medical needs of the flood victims.

For the infrastructure damages, the mayor said the city will use the 2018 disaster funds as local government agencies have yet to complete their assessment reports.

For the families of the fire victims of the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) mall, Dutetre-Carpio will use the remaining peace and order funds of her office since the incident cannot be considered a conflagration.

It may be recalled that on Friday, December 22, Davao River started to swell when Tropical Storm Vinta was exiting thru Bukidnon and the rest of Northern Mindanao areas.

The affected families are still temporarily sheltered in 18 evacuation centers -- mostly barangay gyms and schools.

Most of the affected families are still sheltered in Tamugan Gym, DMMA Buhangin, Buhangin Gym, Maa Elementary School, UM Matina Campus, Lasang Barangay Hall, Brokenshire Gym, Mandug Gym, San Rafael Gym, SIR Phase 2 Gym, Upper Madapo Gym, Bankerohan Gym, Waan Gym, Uyanguren Gym, El Rio Gym, Barangay Bantol Gym, Barangay Dominga in the house of Barangay Captain Lomandas, and Dumalag Elementary School in Lampianao, City Chief Information Officer Jefry Tupas said on Saturday. (PNA)