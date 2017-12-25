Dole to probe NCCC mall for possible safety violations

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) will be looking into the possible violation of safety and health standards by NCCC mall management in its operations after a fire that broke out Saturday, December 23, killed at least 37 people.

“Some people must be held responsible for the senseless loss of lives. I have ordered officials of the occupational safety and health center and the Dole regional office in Davao to immediately look into possible violation of some safety and health standards by NCCC mall management in its operations,” said Dole Secretary Silvestre Bello III in a statement.

“The findings of the investigation shall be submitted directly to me for purposes of determining responsibility and for appropriation legal action,” he added.

Bello said they are ready to provide emergency employment assistance to workers affected by the blaze.

“In the meantime, I have also directed the Dole regional office to make an inventory and assessment of the affected workers and employees of the mall so that they may be provided with emergency employment. The employment assistance will be for a period of one month,” he said.

Bello said Dole will look into other means by which the department can extend further assistance to the victims of the tragic incident.

He also expressed sympathy to the families of the victims. “My heart bleeds with the bereaved families of the employees who died in the tragic fire in Davao City.”

The casualties are employees of American firm SSI when a fire engulfed a shopping mall from Saturday morning until early dawn Sunday. (PNA)