Acosta is Davao City acting mayor

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio appointed Councilor Mabel Sunga-Acosta to be the acting mayor as she takes her leave starting Saturday, December 30, until January 1 to attend to her family during the New Year celebration.

Duterte-Carpio did not provide any other reasons why Acosta has been appointed but simply said that the councilor has her trust that she can lead the city while she is on leave.

“Wala ko'y rason, ganahan lang ko sa iyaha (I do not have reason. I just like her). She enjoys my trust and confidence,” Duterte-Carpio added.

When asked on the update on the vice mayor's office as Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte resigned from his office on December 25, she said that she could not give statement yet as there was no acceptance yet from the Palace.

“I guess walay gusto mu-istorya. Hanging man gud siya tanan karon kay wala may acceptance sa resignation letter (I guess no one wants to talk yet. Everything is still hanging since the resignation has not yet been accepted). Everybody is waiting,” Duterte-Carpio said.