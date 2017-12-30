Drug user plea for pity, but PDEA agents unmoved

LUCIO "Osyot" Unggay, 42, tagged as a high-value target (HVT) by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Davao was pleading in tears to the agents not to arrest him claiming he already regretted allowing the drug personalities to use his house for “pakampo” or venue for using drugs.

His tears did not move the agents.

It was raining when the operatives of PDEA led by agent Jose Wilson Esparcia served the search warrant number 1929 issued by Judge Evalyn Arellano-Morales of Regional Trial Court 11 Branch 17 against him at Purok 2, Barangay 31-D, Mabini, Davao City on Thursday evening.

The search warrant implementation led to his arrest along with three other drug suspects.

They were identified as Arnel Unggay, Belinda Esa, and December Cortez.

Osyot denied that he is using illegal drugs but admitted that he allowed his neighbors to use his residence as a drug haven in exchange of a little amount of money of about P30 to P40 every time they hold "pot session" in his house.

He even warned them earlier as he has been under surveillance by the authorities, but they persisted in coming over, he claimed.

Osyot already surrendered to authorities during a Tokhang Operation and vowed to reform his life at that time. But apparently, he cannot live without the money that illegal drugs bring, and so a few months later, he was back in business. He said, income as a fisherman does not suffice.

Recovered from the suspects’ possession were several sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 25 grams and having a market value of P125,000.

“Mapriso na ko sir (Will this lead me behind bars, sir)?” Osyot asked the raiders.

To this, one of the agents replied that he should have long known the consequences of his crime.

Alias Rosa, 17, was also rescued during the operation. She is the niece of Osyot.

In an interview, she said they just recently went back to Davao City from Samal.

The operation was conducted while she was holding her nine-month-old baby. She was crying as she left her baby with a neighbor because she needed to be interrogated.

Rosa said that her common-law husband was also nabbed during an anti-drugs operation of the Sta. Ana Police last year and is currently in Davao City Jail.

The suspects are now under the custody of PDEA and authorities are preparing charges to be filed against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, since Rosa introduced herself as a minor after she was requested yesterday to show her birth certificate as proof of her being a minor, she was referred to the Quick Response Team of Davao City Social Services and Development Office.