NCCC to absorb affected workers in other operations

NCCC employees that were left unemployed by the recent fire incident were assured by the management that they will not be displaced and will instead be absorbed by the company in its other operations.

Thea Padua, NCCC spokesperson and PR Manager, said the 660 workers will continue to receive their salaries and benefits despite the fire.

“As early as the first day of the tragedy, top management already decided that the affected workers would not be displaced and instead would be absorbed in our other operations,” said Padua.

As for the 192 agency-deployed workers under Bmirck Cooperative, NCCC management is still finalizing the possibility of deploying them to other establishments or malls in the city as well.

As for SSI management, they have assured that their employees will be receiving salaries until December 31. Within 60 days, they also target to rebuild as they have found another building where they can relocate wherein their workers’ employment are assured as soon as operations resume. Currently, the SSI principal in the United States is still considering the proposal for the payment of workers salary in the 60-day period.

Meanwhile, in the official statement released by the Department of Labor and Employment, a P30-million grant for emergency employment of the 2,900 displaced workers of the NCCC Mall fire incident last December 23 was said to have already been approved by Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

The funds will cover employment of the displaced workers for 30 days. Aside from the NCCC employees themselves, this also includes employment of SSI employees, mall tenant employees, and other service provider employees.

The emergency employment will last for 30 days and will serve as a transition period for displaced workers as their previous companies have promised that they will be absorbed.

Previous reports also said a P30,000 worth of burial assistance will also be provided for by the department through the Employees Compensation Commission (ECC) to the families of the 38 victims of the incident. Grocery items for the wake will also be given aside from the monthly provision of survivorship pension to the families worth at least P3,700 per month.