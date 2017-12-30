One-Stop Shop at NCCC moves to Almendras

STARTING January 2, the one-stop shop designed for faster processing of the renewal of business permits formerly located at the Kadayawan Hall in NCCC Mall of Davao will be at Davao City Recreation Center (DCRC) or Almendras Gym.

This was announced by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio following the fire incident that razed the mall where it was initially located.

“Those off-site meaning ayaw pumunta sa Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Hall) building can go to DCRC para sa one-stop shop,” Duterte-Carpio said.

Likewise, she said that those who will renew their health permits can proceed to Felcris Centrale instead of at City Health Office because it is more convenient in that location.

“We will start on January 2,” she said.

She also reminded the government workers to observe the "No noon break" policy under the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.