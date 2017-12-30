Sara: Obey liquor, firecracker, smoking, drunk driving bans

BEFORE taking a leave for New Year, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio issued a stern warning against the violators of city ordinances such as the firecracker ban, liquor ban, anti-smoking, and anti-drunk driving as they will face the full force of the law if they will be caught.

“Di ba niingon na ko kung gusto ninyo masunugan inyong balay pwede mo magpabuto. Kung magpabuto mo unya masunog inyong balay ayaw mo ug reklamo sa sistema sa atoang bombero kung unsaon nila pagpalong sa sunog sa inyong balay. Kung magpabuto mo unya mabuthan inyong kamot the instruction is ipatahi lang pabakunahan ug anti-tetanus and then dal-on namo sa kulungan, wala nay admission sa hospital (I already told you, if you want to burn your house, then fire up firecrackers. If you fire up and you end up burning down your house do not even complain how the firefighters will put out the fire. If you fire up firecrackers and end up exploding it on your hands, my instructions is to have the hand sewn and that an anti-tetanus toxoid be administered, after that, the victim goes directly to jail. No hospital admissions allowed),” she said.

Those who intend to drink liquor to welcome the near year, she advised them to drink inside their houses and never drive under the influence of liquor.

She warned the uniformed personnel against indiscriminately firing their guns. A law enforcer found to have fired his gun will automatically be relieved.

For her New Year message to Dabawenyos, she urged the public to pray for the victims of the flooding and those who died in the fire incident.

“My New Year message is that dili 'ta mag happy-happy because daghan ang pamilya nga namatayan (Let's not celebrate because many families lost members). If we do not want to help with the relief operations or you do not want to visit those who lost their loved ones, let us pray and thank God for all the blessings that we were not affected by the flooding, we did not lose any family members and thank God for the little things in our lives,” Duterte-Carpio said.