Editorial: Speak only out of love

THE Bible is full of verses with regards what we speak, and the words we conjure from our minds. Doing it the easy way, Googling, there is a website that lists 61 verses in the Bible about "speaking".

And yet we see the fire from the comments all throughout the coverage of the fire that consumed NCCC Mall in Ma-a, Davao City.

"Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen." Ephesians 4:29

How many among the Christians who cursed and blamed the firefighters and rescuers, the mall owners, even the call center employers, for no reason at all, except to curse. Majority of these are not even relatives of the victims thus are speaking evil out of borrowed hurts.

"A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of." Luke 6:45

Could this be the reason? We surely hope not. We also hope that as we continue to celebrate the Christmas season, we will have our own Epiphany on the Three Kings Day on January 6, 2018.

Let us take counsel from what is written in James 1:19, that reads: "My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry."

Yes, let us be slow to speak, let us not jump into the blame game as if we have every right to destroy another person. Let us be slow to anger as well, anyway, we have our officials who are taking care of everything, we can see how they are moving, we have seen how they have spent time away from their families to share the grief on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Let us take our cue from them and rein in your tongues and fingers and words.

"And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him." Colossians 3:17

In this season of giving and forgiving, let the Christians among us live up to what the Holy Bible has been telling us all along. Let us gain counsel from the words written there. Let the tragedies that has befallen our city this Christmas season lead us to ponder and reflect on how we are living up to the teachings of Christ and the Holy Book.

May these words touch the hearts of all those who ranted, gloated, and cast aspersions. May this find its way into the heart of the priest who laughed when our President cried for the dead. And may these words also temper the imperiousness of the House Speaker as he does a hatchet job of his opponents with glee.

May we all come out of this a better person, more forgiving, and more inclined to do good and help.

By the way, those affected by the flashflood before Christmas are still trying to make do to keep their bodies and souls together. Cleaning up and discarding the mess that was once their homes will take time and becomes more a burden amid the happy anticipation of a Christmas celebration now all forgotten.

They would most appreciate little gifts that matter. The evacuation centers are at:

1. Tamugan Gym

2. DMMA Buhangin

3. Buhangin Gym

4. Maa Elementary School

5. UM Matina Campus

6. Lasang Barangay Hall

7. Brokenshire Gym

8. Mandug Gym

9. Sa Rafael Gym

10. SIR Phase 2 Gym

11. Upper Madapo Gym

12. Bankerohan Gym

13. Waan Gym

14. Uyanguren Gym

15. El Rio Gym

16. Barangay Bantol Gym

17. BarangayDominga — House of Barangay Captain Lomandas

18. Barangay Lampianao — Dumalag Elementary School.

Just pick your choice and be a Santa. Belated as it may seem.