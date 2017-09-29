2017 PAL Ladies Interclub results out

THE 2017 PAL Ladies Interclub Golf Tournament was held at Cebu Country Club last September 19 to 22. This is the 12th PAL Ladies Interclub.

Sadly, I was not around for this tournament. But I am sure the tournament was a huge success. I was on vacation elsewhere. And I had a great time too, FYI.

It is always fun to join PAL Ladies Interclub, and the raffle prizes—just icing on the cake. Congratulations to the lucky winners at the Awards Night raffle draw!

I noticed that a new club has joined competition, and it has very strong players in its line-up. The new entry is Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club. By the way, this is a new championship golf course that is located in Lubao, Pampanga.

I would like to congratulate the Pradera Verde Golf team for winning the championship trophy in this year’s PAL Ladies Interclub. Congrats! Congrats!

I see a new friendly rivalry in the making. Looking forward to next year’s competition. Hopefully, I will be around to join. Who will take home the championship trophy next year? This year, a new team just made its mark, and it is a strong one.

Here are the winners of the 12th PAL Ladies Interclub. Congratulations to all!

Championship division - first Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club, second Manila Southwoods Masters, third Cebu Country Club Team A; Founders division - Manila Southwoods Legends, second Alabang Golf & Country Club, third Del Monte Golf Club.

Sportswriters Division – first Eagleridge Golf and Country Club, second Pueblo de Oro Golf Club, third Sta. Elena Golf Club; Friendship division – first Wack Wack Golf Club, second Iloilo Golf Club, third Manila Golf Club; International division – first Lady Eagles Australia Golf.

Rancho Palos Verdes Team was in the Sportswriters Division and finished sixth while Team Apo Golf Club was also in the Sportswriters Division and landed seventh.

In the individual category, Flight A – first Yuka Saso, second Harmie Constantino, third Michela Tjan Effendie, fourth Mary Kim Hong; Flight B – first Martina Minoza, second Ma. Carmen Golez, third Annika Guangko, fourth Gabrielle Monfort, fifth Laurea Duque; Flight C – first Bianca Limjap, second Rachel Darnall, third Sophia Abigail Abarcas, fourth Jocel Pagunsan, fifth – Christine Popp; Flight D – first Mikaela Arroyo, second Monique Arroyo, third Soon Hak Jung, fourth Joan Morales, fifth Weifang Gao, sixth Rosario Lim.

Mafy Singson of Davao played for Manila Southwoods Legends that placed seventh in Flight B while Jing Sara of Apo Golf came seventh in Flight C. Nice game, ladies!

Change topic. Apo Golf Monthly Medal. Today up to October 1, 2017 is the monthly medal tournament of Apo Golf Club. Hole in one prizes—Suzuki Address Motorcycle and 40inch Samsung LED TV. Last tee off on Sunday is at 11am. Good Luck participants!

Congratulations to the winners of the 1st Philsan-Vismin and Davets Open Golf Tournament held last September 22, 2017 at Apo Golf & Country Club.

Here they are:

Overall gross champion Joel Yamyamin, net champion John Paul Tamayo; class A gross champion Ryan Gotan, first runner-up Karloz Alba, second runner-up Leo Fusilero; class A net champion Roger Telan, first runner-up Al Rey Ceniza, second runner-up Teody Barnuevo; class B gross champion Mackay Mending, first runner-up Darius Gloriani, second runner-up Kim Hyun Ki; class B net champion Jake Ortega, first runner-up Gil Bullecer, second runner-up Godfrey Costinares; class C gross champion Teddy dela Costa, first runner-up Mike Barnuevo, second runner-up Jonard Movilla;

class C net champion Alfred Villamor, first runner-up Marco Fuentes, second runner-up Fernand Reyes.