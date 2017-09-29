3 Addu jins compete in nat'l tournament

THREE Grade 12 Ateneo de Davao University jins will vie for honors in the 2017 Smart National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships slated September 30 to October 1 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Team captain Roni Marielle Santiago along with Erika Daniel Plaza and Lance Justine Aying, who were among the guests of the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum held at The Annex of SM City Davao Thursday, September 28, will compete along with some 1,500 taekwondo jins who will try to impress scouts of prestigious colleges and universities.

Santiago, a 17 year-old Accountancy, Business Management (ABM) student and a decorated first Dan blackbelt, aims for the girls junior featherweight division.

Santiago recently won a gold medal in the 4th Women's Martial Arts Festival in Manila and in the 2017 Palarong Pambansa wushu sanda tournament.

Plaza, 17, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math student, is a Batang Pinoy 2015 wushu gold medalist and a Davao Regional Athletic Association veteran. She will compete in the girls senior bantamweight division.

Aying, a fresh acquisition from Matter Ecclesiae School in Laguna who is also taking up an ABM course, had his debut last year in the Batang Pinoy 2016 National Championships and will fight in the boys lightweight event.

The three jins said they barely had a month to train but vowed to give their best in the competition.

Addu Senior High School sports coordinator Kyle Denia, meanwhile, urged the players to do their best and compete with a purpose.