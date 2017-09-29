Bigger tatluhan chessfest opens tomorrow

AFTER a year of hiatus, the 5th Jong Guevarra Cup Tatluhan Chess Team Tourney will open at the newly-constructed Toril Gym in Davao City on Friday, September 29.

Lawyer Jong Guevarra bared this during the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum held at The Annex of SM City Davao Thursday, September 28.

Guevarra said the event, supported by Davao City third district Representative Alberto Ungab, is also part of the Fiesta Saya sa Toril 2017 celebration.

"Wala ta nagpadula last year tungod sa (We didn't hold the event last year due to) Roxas Night Market Bombing incident and security purposes," he said, adding that this year's edition offers bigger cash prizes and expects a larger turnout of participants.

Guevarra, who cited the new gym, also said that average rating of players in each team should be 2020 to balance the capabilities of the teams.

"Giingani namo ni para naay chance tanan mudaog (We did this to give everyone an equal chance to win)," Guevarra said.

A total of 20 teams already signed up but Guevarra still expects more entries during the final day of registration.

A cash prize of P15,000 awaits the champion team while the runner-up will take home P10,000. The next three placers will receive P7,000; P5,000; and P3,000. The top board players will also pocket P1,000 apiece.

Regular registration fee is P1,200 while fees for college, high school and elementary teams are P800; P600 and P500, respectively.