Datba meets moved from NCCC to SM

ALL Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) events will have to be moved to SM Lanang Premier Bowling Center after its regular host venue B3 Center lanes was also damaged by the fire that hit NCCC Mall Davao over the weekend.

Datba president Ramsey Tancontian, in an interview with Sun.Star Davao yesterday, said their year-end games were affected due to the fire that hit the mall.

Tournaments lined up at B3 Center included the Bowler of the Year, Youth Yearend Tournament, President’s Cup Tournament and December finals. The Datba election was also earlier set at B3 this month.

"Mas gwapo jud unta sa B3 kay family ambiance kaayo. Makahilak lagi (It would have been better if we hold it at B3 because it has a family ambiance)," Tancontian said, adding that B3 Center became Datba's home since 2004.

Tancontian also expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families of the fire incident.

"Actually, forget sanamo discuss ang bowling karon kay nag mourn ug nakisimpatya mig apil sa mga biktima. Though tuloy pa rin ang bowling, mag stop lang kadali (We are setting aside bowling at this time as we are mourning and sympathizing with the victims. We will resume later)," he added.

A total of 37 call center agents from Survey Sampling International (SSI), according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 11, died during the fire. The SSI office was located above the B3 Center, which was housed on the third floor.

Tancontian said, "Katong mga naapil sa sunog na taga SSI kay permi namo sila maabtan sa elevetor (Those SSI agents who died we often see them at the elevator). Beautiful souls."

He added that Datba is extending its sincerest sympathy and prayers to the family of the victims.

"We are shocked and saddened about the incident. To NCCC B3, our Datba home, including the energetic workers, staff and management, we are with you in this time of circumstances. Let God favor us all and comfort us," he said.