Miciano stamps chess opponents
DABAWENYO Fide master (FM) Marvin Miciano lived up to his billing by clinching the Davao Professional Chess Club Association Inc. (DPCCAI) Christmas Open Chess Tournament title held recently at the Chess CLub, Osmeña Park, Davao City.
Miciano outclassed fellow 4.5-pointer Reynaldo Gempero, Jr. via superior tiebreaks to pocket the P2,000 top prize.
Trailing behind were four-pointers Danilo Geverola, Harison Maam and Reuben Reuyan who grabbed the next three places.
Gempero went home with P1,000 while Geverola received P500.
Maamo and Reuyan also received P300 consolation prize each.
Meanwhile, Ronal Ledesma was named the top 1900 after he tallied 3.5 points while Queen Peralta and Jude Emmanuel Corage were top 14-under players.
The five-round Swiss System format chessfest was sponsored by engineer Allan Diez.
Published in the SunStar Davao newspaper on December 27, 2017.
