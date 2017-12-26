Simultaneous 1st Nationwide Run set

BRACE for the 1st Nationwide Run dubbed as "7-Eleven Run 2018" that will kick off simultaneously in Davao City, Cebu City and Manila on February 4.

Based on their website www.run711.com, the venue for the Davao run will yet be announced while Cebu City leg will be staged at the Cebu Business Park and the Manila leg at Filinvest City Alabang.

The race will feature nine different categories including the 500 meters (500m) kids run, 3 kilometers, 5K, 5K buddy, 10K, 10K buddy, 16K, 21K and 42K.

Registration fees are P400 (500m), P500 (3k), P600 (5K), P1,000 (5K buddy), P700 (10K), P1,200 (10K buddy), P800 (16K), P1,000 (21K) and P1,500 (42K).

To join, register online at http://www.run711.com/ and pay the fees at any 7-Eleven store within 48 hours.

Race kits can be claimed on the date indicated on the receipt from the store where payment is made.