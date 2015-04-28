HEAVY rains on Monday triggered flooding in Dumaguete City and other parts of Negros Oriental, prompting authorities to deploy rescue teams and resources as residents also kept watch over rising waters in rivers and even in low-lying areas.
The Province of Iloilo, through Gov. Arthur Defensor, Sr., has officially donated to Passi City National High School (PNHS) the 7-hectare property it currently occupies. A Deed of Donation was signed on Friday, December 23, 2016 at the Capitol Board Room. From left, Passi City Mayor Jesry Palmares, Gov. Defensor, Fourth District Board Member Domingo Oso, Passi City Schools Division Superintendent Maura Pait, and PNHS principal Rey Deatras. (ECGarcia/ Capitol News)