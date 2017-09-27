CARD Bank expands in NegOr, Siquijor

A MICROFINANCE organization and a member institution of Center for Agriculture and Rural Development-Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (Card-MRI), Rizal Bank, Inc. (RBI) is set to open two more branches to continue to serve and reach out to poor families in the countryside.

Card-MRI corporate communications assistant Raffy Antes said RBI will be launched before the year ends in Bais City and Siquijor.

Card Inc., another institution of Card-MRI, has 69,000 member-beneficiaries in Negros Oriental, while RBI now caters to more than 20,000 clients.

Card Inc. is a non-government organization (NGO) that provides non-financial and financial services to low income households which include educational scholarships and health programs in the province.

Card’s goal is to eradicate poverty not only through financial services or loans for small scale livelihood activities, agriculture, and education but also provides value added programs like health, scholarship programs, disaster management, and trainings especially to poor women and their families in rural areas.

Established in San Pablo Laguna on December 10, 1986, Card aims to help the poor communities to provide financial assistance for them to set up business for their family.

Card Bank is a microfinance-oriented rural bank and a member institution of Card-MRI serving more than 2.2 million families with 21 institutions all over the country through its financial and non-financial services.

Card Bank with Card SME Bank and Rizal Bank received a Gold Hall of Fame Award from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for being an outstanding financial inclusion champion. (PIA-Negros Oriental)