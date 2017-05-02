Thousands of positions available in Labor Day job fair in Dumaguete City

Thousands of positions available in Labor Day job fair

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

SOME 4,000 job vacancies for overseas and some 1,000 for local employment were made available for the Labor Day job fair on Monday, May 1, at the Negros Oriental Convention Center in Dumaguete City.

Maritess Mercado, provincial chief of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), said 11 overseas recruitment agencies and 21 local employers participated in the jobs fair.

Mercado said the Negros Oriental Provincial Government, through its Public Employment Service Office (Peso) spearheaded the activity, in cooperation with the Dole, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Tripartite Industrial Peace Council.

Mercado added that there were also industry fair and government services by the Dole, Overseas Workers Welfare Association, Social Security System, Pag-Ibig, PhilHealth, Department of Trade and Industry and the Technical Education Skills and Development Authority. (PNA)

