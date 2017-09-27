Dumaguete police address hold-up incidents

DUMAGUETE CITY -- The series of robbery/hold-up incidents in Dumaguete City and other parts of Negros Oriental has sent the public clamoring for additional police visibility on the streets.

Superintendent Jovito Atanacio, Dumaguete City police chief, assured they are exerting extra efforts to curb the street crimes hounding residents of this city and nearby municipalities.

Over the weekend, he said some suspected personalities behind the series of incidents here have already been identified but he refused to divulge their names.

Atanacio said one of the suspects has already been charged in court.

Robbery/hold-up incidents are usually random “at hindi natin mapigilian (we cannot stop it)”, and so if a person had such ill motive, he can do it at any time of the day, Atanacio said.

In July and August, he said the number of robbery/hold-up had spiked.

Atanacio said that in July, the police had identified three persons of interest but these were “cleared”.

He lamented that one of the victims refused to file a case against the suspect. The suspects were from the nearby towns of Sibulan and Bacong and another from Dumaguete.

Atanacio believes the hold-up suspects are engaged in illegal drug use.

The police chief said victims usually do not have the interest to file a case against these suspects such that there is always a chance the crime is repeated. (PNA)