Video competition launched for Negrense filmmakers

NEGROS ORIENTAL -- The geothermal leader Energy Development Corporation (EDC) has launched a video competition with the theme “Sa Geothermal, May Forever” for Negrense filmmakers.

Participants will produce a creative three to five-minute video pitch which answers the question “How can geothermal energy give us a brighter future?”

According to EDC corporate communications officer Frances Ariola, this first ever video contest on geothermal energy is open to all professional and amateur Negrense filmmakers, actors, actresses, and scriptwriters.

The theme is open to interpretation, and participants are encouraged to tell the best story they can to describe the benefits of geothermal energy.

Ariola said participants only need a camera (even a cellphone camera) and a group of friends to make their vision come to life.

Groups that submit their videos will have a chance to see their work featured on the Positive Energy Facebook page.

Producers of the best picture will win P20,000 while other prizes await the Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, and People’s Choice awards that will be announced during a gala event, she added.

Deadline for submission of entries has been extended to October 1, 2017.

“Sa Geothermal, May Forever” video contest is being done in partnership with Drink Editorial and Design, Inc., the Association of Negros Oriental Public Information Officers, Hush Events, and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Bacolod.

For updates, details, and the full mechanics, check the Positive Energy Facebook page: facebook.com/PositiveEnergyNegros. (PIA-Negros Oriental)