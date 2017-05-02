Dumaguete archer wins 2 golds, lifts NIR in Palaro 2017

WITH Dumaguete City's win in archery events during the last day of Palarong Pambansa, the Negros Island Region (NIR) ranked fourth place in the final overall medal tally of the competition.

Dumaguete City archer Ma. Ferimi Bajado's two gold medals have improved NIR's ranking, edging Soccksargen Region which finished with 26 gold, 22 silver, and 37 bronze medals.

Bajado won two gold medals in the Individual Olympic Round and the 30 Meters events and bagged four silvers each in the 50 Meters, 40 Meters, Single FITA Round, and Team Olympic Round events.

NIR finished this year's Palarong Pambansa with 26 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze medals, and improvement from last year's 21-28-39.

For 13th year in a row, the National Capital Region is again the overall champion with 98-66-45.

Calabarzon placed second with 41-57-57 followed by Western Visayas with 38-29-40.

The 2017 Palarong Pambansa was held in Antique from April 23 to 29. (SunStar Philippines)