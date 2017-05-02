30 Chinese investors to visit Iloilo for return mission

ILOILO CITY -- An initial 30 Chinese investors from Hong Kong will be in Iloilo May 18 to 20, 2017 for a return mission following the successful two-day investment mission of the city and province of Iloilo on April 21-22.

Ritchel Gavan, head of the Local Economic and Investment Promotion Office (LEIPO), who arrived in the city Tuesday morning, said that initially, the Chinese showed interest in Iloilo’s service sector as they queried about internet connectivity and power supply.

“We showed them that we have the capacity with the number of BPOs (business process outsourcing) that we have here and we have more than enough power supply,” Gavan said.

Iloilo has registered 52 contact centers and BPO companies as of end of February, according to the Iloilo Federation for Information Technology (I-FIT). The industry employs more than 21,000 regular workers.

She added that the investors also consider manufacturing, thus they are coming over “to see for themselves” the potential of Iloilo.

They were also amazed by the city’s peace and order, especially upon knowing that this part of the country has kidnap-for-ransom incidents, Gavan said.

On the other hand, the mission also met with migrant domestic workers from the province and city of Iloilo at the Hong Kong Consulate for a dialogue on how the local government units can extend help to their sector.

“We informed them that the City Government is coming up with an MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) program focused on the migrant workers so that when they come home they will have an opportunity to work here,” she explained.

The program is now on its planning stage and the dialogue sought to know their interest and capacity to invest, among others. (PNA)