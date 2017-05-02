‘Biggest salad bowl' at Weekend Tienda opening

ILOILO CITY - The "Biggest Salad Bowl" prepared in Western Visayas was the main attraction at the opening of the 3rd Weekend Tienda sa Iloilo last Friday, April 28, 2017.

Reynaldo Ambao, Director of the Microfinance on Business Development Services of the Taytay sa Kauswagan Inc., said it was called the biggest salad bowl because the vegetable salad ingredients were mixed in four big stainless woks provided by Gascon Metal Craft.

Ambao said organizers were not aiming for a record when they thought of the activity as Russia is the holder of the Guinness for the largest salad with 21 tons. In the Philippines, it is Baguio.

He said the activity conveyed that “there are farmers in Iloilo who are producing naturally grown vegetables that are used in making salad like cabbage, carrots, lettuce and others”.

Ambao said the project was realized through a public private partnership to help promote the products of the local producers.

Department of Agriculture sponsored the 100 kilos of vegetables bought from the farmers who also joined the Weekend Tienda. Other ingredients are taken care of by the Metro Supermarket.

Aside from Gascon Metal Craft, the kitchen utensils and equipment were provided by St. Therese MTC. There are also organizations that volunteered to pay for the Chefs who will prepare the salad.

Participants, buyers and guests who attended the opening of the Weekend Tienda Sa Iloilo at the Atria Park District got to taste the salad for free.

Around 80 local producers showcased their products ranging from vegetable and fruits, handicraft, fisheries, aqua, meat and processed foods. (PIA-Iloilo)