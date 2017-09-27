DOH rolls out manual of operations to address adolescent issues

THE Department of Health (DOH) has chosen Western Visayas as the area where it will roll out its national “manual of operations” (MOP) for adolescent health and development program (AHDP).

The first-ever manual for AHDP, which for two years underwent a series of tests, will guide health care providers at the local level on how to manage young people at the local level, said Dr. Minerva Vinluan of the DOH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau-Family Health Office.

The manual has eight sections, which include discussions on the context of an adolescent, adolescent health and development program, program development and management, strategies in improving AHDP, standard for quality adolescent-friendly health services, building service delivery network, monitoring and evaluation, and the last section that contains annexes and resources.

The strategies in the management of adolescent issues are localized in such a way that it will address the problem based on their context, said Vinluan.

The MOP was developed by the DOH central office in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

Dr. Ma. Sophia S. Pulmones, chief of the DOH-Western Visayas local health support division, said the health department already has its program on adolescent health prior to the release of MOP, yet the manual will “enhance the competency” of adolescent health providers.

“Aside from being competent to provide health services, we want our health providers to treat our adolescent clients with respect and dignity,” she added, as the manual also sets standard for adolescent friendly services.

Dr. Reynilyn Reyes, head of family, health and nutrition cluster of DOH-Western Visayas, said the manual is “very vital in terms of the technical provision of guidelines to frontline health service providers.”

The DOH starts Wednesday, September 27, the orientation of adolescent health service providers at the provincial and city levels.

In 2018, the MOP will be cascaded down to the municipal level. (PNA)