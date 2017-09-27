Iloilo City bats for another flood control project

ACTING Iloilo City Mayor Jose Espinosa III sought the help of Presidential Adviser for Western Visayas Jane Javella for the realization of the phase 2 of the flood control project in the city.

In an interview on September 25, Espinosa said that he only met Javellana after she was appointed by Duterte to the position. During the short meeting, he asked her if it was possible that she could help in the concerns of the city as she represents the National Government.

Javellana reports directly to the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Visayas under the Office of the President.

Espinosa said the phase 2 of the flood control project is expected to address the flooding problem in Mandurriao district.

The completed floodway from Aganan, Pavia to Tabuc Suba in Jaro district was the stage 1 of the project, funded under a loan package with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

Espinosa said the second phase was not included in the loan package.

He already gotten in touch with Engr. Al Fruto, assistant regional director of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Western Visayas, for the detailed engineering of the project.

The City Government, Espinosa said, cannot afford the project worth P4 billion.

“That’s the only solution to the flooding problem in Mandurriao. What we are doing now are just palliative (remedies) because what is needed is a floodway,” he said. (PNA)