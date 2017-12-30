Firework display areas in Guimaras set

GUIMARAS Governor Samuel Gumarin have designated areas in the five municipalities of the province for the staging of community fireworks display on New Year's Eve.

Gumarin has invited the public to witness the spectacle that will be held at the Provincial Capitol grounds in Jordan town and at the respective town plazas of Buenavista, Nueva Valencia, Sibunag and San Lorenzo.

“Tumandok man ukon bisita, bisitaha ang inyo banwa sa gab-e sang Disyembre 31 kagmaglantaw sang libre nga community fireworks display para sa mas masanagkag mas mahamungayaon nga pagsaulog sang Bag-ong Tuig,” Gumarin said.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Order 28, which was signed on June 20, the use of firecrackers will be confined to community fireworks displays “to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.” (Precious Grace Gandia, USC AB Communications intern/SunStar Philipines)