BPO still highest job generator in 2017

MANILA -- The internet-based job and applicant matching system of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) revealed that the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry is still the biggest generator of jobs.

According to PhilJobnet, the said industry has posted a total of 133,300 call center agent positions from January to December 2017.

It added that in all months of the present year, the position of call center agent topped the list of job openings, with the months of August and September churning out the highest number of vacancies at 21,986 and 21,858, respectively.

Last week, the Dole's Bureau of Local Employment reported that the top 20 vacancies in the Dole job portal are call center agent -- 781; office clerk -- 756; service crew -- 756; non-formal education teacher -- 359; food service dispatcher -- 300; salesman -- 295; health consultant -- 200; staff nurse -- 159; and production/factory worker -- 150.

Rounding up the top vacancies are sales and marketing assistant -- 130; company nurse --128; market salesperson -- 122; sales associate professional -- 100; cashier -- 98; truck driver -- 97; facial/skin treatment consultant -- 96; quality inspector -- 94; and casino dealer -- 90.

The positions of food service dispatcher, along with health consultant, market salesperson, cashier, truck driver, quality inspector, and casino dealer are the new active vacancies recorded by PhilJobnet during the holiday season.

Employment opportunities and other labor market information that are not disseminated in usual job fair sites, such as schools, malls, city, or town halls, can be found at PhilJobnet, which is designed both for job seekers and for employers.

Filipino jobseekers, who are at least 15 years old, may register in the PhilJobNet. Employers can also use PhilJobNet to invite registered job applicants for the job interview on the desired date and have the option to print an applicant's profile.

PhilJobNet service is free of charge for both job applicants and establishments. Its facilities can also be accessed at the Job Search Kiosks, an ATM-type stand-alone equipment, at Dole attached agencies and regional offices, Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs), and selected schools throughout the country.

An employer or establishment duly recognized by Philippine business authorizing agencies and with existing Tax Identification Number (TIN) can register in the PhilJobNet.

Job seekers and employers can log in at philjobnet.gov.ph to know more about job vacancies and other employment facilitation services or visit Bureau of Local Employment at 6th Floor, BF Condominium corner Solana & Soriano St., Intramuros Manila.

They can also call the PhilJobNet Hotline at (632) 527-2543 Fax: (632) 527-2421 or at Dole Hotline 1349. (PNA)