Erich Gonzales confirms split with Daniel Matsunaga

"IT'S over."

This was the immediate response of Erich Gonzales when asked on the real score between her and Japanese-Brazilian model Daniel Matsunaga.

The Kapamilya actress disclosed in a Cinema News interview that there's no truth to rumors that they remain friends after the split.

Gonzales said she doesn't want to discuss the reason of the break-up and keen to move on.

"Hindi kami nag-uusap. It's not true that we are talking, hindi kami magkaibigan."

When asked on the reason behind their break-up, Gonzales dismissed speculations of a third party.

She also doesn't want to speak on who broke up with whom and on money matters.

"Tungkol sa pera? Ayoko nang magdetalye tungkol diyan because just like what I've said, I just want to move on. I want to help myself so that's what I am doing."

The television actress said she's thankful for the support and love from her closest family and friends during this testing times.

"I think I just have to accept na may mga bagay na talagang which we cannot control. May mga nangyari sa buhay natin na di natin kontrolado. So, life goes on. Nandiyan ang pamilya natin. Yung mga kaibigan natin, yung mga supporters natin. Thankful ako dahil yung loyalty nila laging nandiyan," she ended.

Gonzales and Matsunaga confirmed their romance in May 2015.

News of their split started when the actress deleted all her photos with Matsunaga and unfollowed the model on image-sharing application Instagram. (SunStar Philippines)