LOOK: Paolo Ballesteros reveals relationship with a man

KAPUSO actor and comedian Paolo Ballesteros on Saturday, April 15, posted on Instagram a photo of his hand intertwined with another man's, both wearing the same rings.

2nd. ?????? A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:39am PDT



Tagged in the photo was his rumored partner, Roland Ochoa Anog, a dancer of G-force.

A post shared by Roland Ochoa Anog (@r.a.0606) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT



The text "2nd" and "i love you" was inscribed in the photo which netizens speculated that it is their second year in relationship.

Some netizens on Instagram showed support to Paolo.

Elisa Mendoza-Nieva with username @aldubeast commented on his photo with "happy for you Pao" while @ajiesnixxsanvers commented "Out and proud! Congrats! You are finally free!" Loreighn Zahang also commented "Kung saan k masaya go lang po idol."

Paolo is known for his make-up transformations on social media and won a Best Actor award for playing a transgender role in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Die Beautiful." (Pia Noreen Bilar/SunStar Philippines)