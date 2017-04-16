LOOK: Paolo Ballesteros reveals relationship with a man
KAPUSO actor and comedian Paolo Ballesteros on Saturday, April 15, posted on Instagram a photo of his hand intertwined with another man's, both wearing the same rings.
Tagged in the photo was his rumored partner, Roland Ochoa Anog, a dancer of G-force.
The text "2nd" and "i love you" was inscribed in the photo which netizens speculated that it is their second year in relationship.
Some netizens on Instagram showed support to Paolo.
Elisa Mendoza-Nieva with username @aldubeast commented on his photo with "happy for you Pao" while @ajiesnixxsanvers commented "Out and proud! Congrats! You are finally free!" Loreighn Zahang also commented "Kung saan k masaya go lang po idol."
Paolo is known for his make-up transformations on social media and won a Best Actor award for playing a transgender role in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Die Beautiful." (Pia Noreen Bilar/SunStar Philippines)
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!