Ai-Ai delas Alas to marry boyfriend in 2018

COMEDY Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas is keen to have a simple church wedding with non-showbiz partner Gerald Sibayan next year.

This was shared by the Kapuso actress herself during the press conference of Regal Films’ Mother’s Day offering “Our Mighty Yaya.”

According to the 52-year-old actress, she's ready to tie the knot again after her failed marriage with businessman Jed Salang.

"Ang pag-aasawa ay risk yan. Kahit sino sa atin ay hindi makakapagsabi kung anong kahihinatnat ng relationship natin. Hindi mo talaga masasabi at walang kasiguraduhan," she said.

To recall, Delas Alas married Salang in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3, 2013 but the two separated a month after and she accused the later of physical abuse.

July of last year, the actress' foreign divorce decree was recognized by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court restoring her status as a single woman.



Ai-Ai delas Alas with fiancé Gerald Sibayan at "Our Mighty Yaya" grand press launch. @sunstaronline @RegalFilms pic.twitter.com/p4PPw9AtBB — Sun.Star Showbiz (@SunStarShowbiz) April 20, 2017

Delas Alas disclosed that when she and Sibayan initially planned to wed last year, she had doubts and fears. But this time, she's ready and sure of what she will get into.

She said Sibayan is an answered prayer.

"Iba pala yung ipinipilit kesa sa natural na dumarating. Kasi yung last ko ipinilit ko yun eh. Marami akong gustong ipaglaban noon, marami akong gustong patunayan pero mali eh. Lahat ng nagsimula ng mali, natatapos ng mali at lahat nagsimula ng tama ay natatapos ng tama."

Sibayan proposed to the comedienne in private during the Lenten break.

He gave her a ring which he bought a year ago.

"Alam ko na meron siyang singsing pero hindi ko alam na ganun ang itsura and kung kailan niya ibibigay sa akin. Surprised pa rin kasi hindi ko alam yung (mukha) ng ring. Nung pinapapili niya ako, natatawa lang ako, sabi ko bahala ka na."

The couple also got the approval of both their families.

She said her three grown up children are fond of her boyfriend.

"Gusto nila si Gerald. Nakita naman nila yung ugali niya. Hindi mo kasi yan makikita sa labas e, nakikita niya siya sa loob ng bahay. And yung nanay ko mahirap i-please pero gusto niya si Gerald."

Asked what their secret is, the comedienne said their faith in God plays a big part in strengthening their relationship.

"Malaking bagay pag andiyan si Lord sa center ng relationship ninyo kaya dapat hindi talaga dapat kalimutan," she ended.

Delas Alas said her focus now is on her television commitments and “Our Mighty Yaya” which she stars opposite Sofia Andres, Zoren Legaspi and Megan Young.

The comedy flick is under the direction of Jose Javier Reyes. (SunStar Philippines)