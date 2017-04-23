ABS-CBN stars win big at 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards
ABS-CBN stars and programs were big winners at the 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards of the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo were hailed Box Office King and Queen for the blockbuster 2016 movie "Barcelona: A Love Untold".
Kapamilya actors Kim Chiu and Jericho Rosales won the TV Actress and Actor of the Year awards, respectively. Rosales got the award for his role in "Magpahanggang Wakas", while Chiu was recognized for her role in "The Story of Us."
Comedian Vice Ganda and Coco Martin were also named Phenomenal Stars of the Philippine Cinema for their hit 2016 movie "The Super Parental Guardians."
Martin's role in hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" was also hailed as the Breakthrough Performance by an Actor in a Single Program, while the show itself was named Most Popular TV Program Primetime Drama.
Meanwhile, the actor's co-stars in the series were also recognized by the award-giving body.
Arjo Atayde and veteran actress Susan Roces were named TV Supporting Actor and Actress of the Year, while Yassi Pressman was hailed Most Promising TV Actress.
Child stars McNeal "Awra" Briguela and Simon "Onyok" Pineda were named Breakthrough Child Star of Movies and TV and Most Popular Male Child Performer, respectively.
Other winners are Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza (Prince and Princess of Philippine Movies), James Reid and Nadine Lustre (Prince and Princess of Television) and Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano (Most Popular Love Team).
Here's the complete list of winners at the 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards:
Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema: Vice Ganda and Coco Martin ("The Super Parental Guardians”)
Box Office King: Daniel Padilla (“Barcelona”)
Box Office Queen: Kathryn Bernardo (“Barcelona”)
Film Actor of the Year: Dingdong Dantes (“The Unmarried Wife”)
Film Actress of the Year: Vilma Santos (“Everything About Her”)
TV Actor of the Year: Jericho Rosales (Magpahanggang Wakas")
TV Actress of the Year: Kim Chiu ("The Story of Us")
Comedy Actor of the Year: Vic Sotto
Comedy Actress of the Year: Angelica Panganiban
Prince of Philippine Movies: Alden Richards
Princess of Philippine Movies: Maine Mendoza
Prince of Philippine Television: James Reid
Princess of Philippine Television: Nadine Lustre
Most Popular Love Team of the Year: Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano
Most Promising Love Team of the Year: McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson
TV Supporting Actor of the Year: Arjo Atayde
TV Supporting Actress of the Year: Susan Roces
Most Promising Movie Actor of the Year: Joshua Garcia
Most Promising Movie Actress of the Year: Julia Barretto
Most Promising TV Actor of the Year: Joseph Marco
Most Promising TV Actress of the Year: Yassi Pressman
Breakthrough Performance by an Actor in A Single Program: Coco Martin ("FPJ's Ang Probinsyano")
Male Concert Performers of the Year: Martin Nievera and Erik Santos
Female Concert Performers of the Year: Regine Velasquez and Angeline Quinto
Male Recording Artist of the Year: Alden Richards
Female Recording Artist of the Year: Sarah Geronimo
Most Promising Male Singer/Performer of the Year: Bailey May
Most Promising Female Singer/Performer of the Year: Ylona Garcia
Most Popular Recording/Performing Group: #Hashtags
Most Promising Recording/Performing Group: That’s My Bae
Breakthrough Child Star of Movies & TV: McNeal “Awra” Briguela
Most Popular Male Child Performer: Simon “Onyok” Pineda
Most Popular Female Child Performer: Xia Vigor
All-Time Favorite Actor: Ian Veneracion
All-Time Favorite Actress: Jodi Sta. Maria
Most Popular Film Producer/Production: Star Cinema
Most Popular Screenwriter: Olivia Lamasan and Carmi Raymundo
Most Popular Film Director: Bb. Joyce Bernal
Most Popular TV Program (News & Public Affairs): "24 Oras"
Most Popular TV Program Primetime Drama: "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano"
Most Popular TV Program Daytime Drama: "Greatest Love"
Most Popular TV Program-Talent (Search/Reality/Talk/Game): "The Voice Kids Season 3"
Most Popular TV Program (Musical Variety/Noontime and Primetime): "ASAP"
Male TV Host of the Year: Luis Manzano
Female TV Host of the Year: Toni Gonzaga-Soriano
Singer/songwriter Ogie Alcasid was named as this year's recipient of the Bert Marcelo Lifetime Achievement Award.
The 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards will hand over all the trophies on May 14 at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City. (SunStar Philippines)
