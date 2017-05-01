Entertainment | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Entertainment

latest from Manila Entertainment

MANILA. A new set of beauty queens will represent the country in the international competition after the successful staging of the 54th Binibining Pilipinas pageant held Sunday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. (Photo taken from Bb. Pilipinas official Facebook page)

Rachel Peters crowned as new Bb. Pilipinas Universe

38 min 26 sec ago Glaiza Jarloc

RACHEL Peters will represent the Philippines in the 2017 Miss Universe competition.

Read more

Maxine Medina relishes Binibing Pilipinas experience

8 hours 30 min ago Glaiza Jarloc

MANILA -- As she's about to pass on the crown, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina recalled her "best journey" representing the country in the international beauty competition.

Read more
Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos (Photo from Ryan Agoncillo's Instagram account)

Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

1 day 10 hours ago Glaiza Jarloc

CELEBRITY couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo marked their eight wedding anniversary on Friday, April 28.

The actress uploaded personal family photos on her Instagram account.

Read more
Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez (Photo from Lucy Torres' Instagram account)

Lucy Torres, Richard Gomez celebrate 19 years of wedded bliss

1 day 10 hours ago Glaiza Jarloc

SHOWBIZ Lucy Torres and Richard Gomez are celebrating their 19th anniversary as a married couple.

The couple spent their wedding anniversary on Friday, April 28, in the company of their closest family and friends.

Read more

Vic Sotto spends birthday in Balesin with family

2 days 9 hours ago Glaiza Jarloc

VIC Sotto is celebrating birthday weekend at the luxury resort Balesin Island Club in Quezon Province with his whole family.

Read more
Actress/host Judy Ann Santos during the new season launch of hit game show "Bet On Your Baby".

Judy Ann Santos okays showbiz reunion with Piolo Pascual

3 days 16 hours ago Glaiza Jarloc

"IT WILL happen if it is the right time."

This was the response of Judy Ann Santos when asked about a possible reunion project with former leading man Piolo Pascual.

Read more
Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca during the press launch of "Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin," his new series opposite Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson.

Jake Cuenca relishes being a triathlete

3 days 16 hours ago Glaiza Jarloc

JAKE Cuenca revealed his recent bike accident did not discourage him to become a triathlete.

Last month, the Kapamilya actor figured in a minor biking mishap while training at the Mall of Asia area in Pasay City.

Read more

Charice splits from girlfriend

3 days 17 hours ago Glaiza Jarloc

CHARICE is no longer in a relationship with Alyssa Quijano.

On Wednesday, entertainment editor Salve Asis wrote in her column for Pilipino Star Ngayon that Quijano left the apartment she shares with the "Pyramid" singer last week.

Read more

Pages